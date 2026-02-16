Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $10.75 Million Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 628,541 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,987 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 105,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,238.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 48,624 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 30.6% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 50,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $48,651.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 243,047 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $5,906,042.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 191,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,549.30. This represents a 55.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 246,839 shares of company stock worth $6,004,388 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (NYSE: AEO) is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company’s flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

