GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Sells 7,293 Shares of Heico Corporation $HEI

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Heico were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Heico by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Heico during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heico in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $367.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Heico in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $370.00 target price on shares of Heico and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.43.

Heico Price Performance

Shares of HEI opened at $332.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.01. Heico Corporation has a 12-month low of $216.68 and a 12-month high of $361.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.55.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Heico had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 15.39%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heico Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. Heico’s payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation is an aerospace, defense and electronics company that designs, manufactures, and sells a range of products and provides repair and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, HEICO supplies replacement components, repair services and engineered systems for commercial and business aviation, military and space markets as well as for selected industrial and medical customers. The company’s offerings are focused on sustaining and improving the reliability and availability of complex equipment across its end markets.

HEICO operates through two principal business areas.

