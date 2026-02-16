Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 116,867 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 930,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,867 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $13,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 8.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,610,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,966,000 after purchasing an additional 358,627 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 107.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 74,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 38,809 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,390,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,529,000 after purchasing an additional 786,865 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,141,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,719,000 after purchasing an additional 826,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 3.2%

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. ADMA Biologics Inc has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $28.50.

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company’s marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

