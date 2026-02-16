Cactus, Inc. $WHD Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,101 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cactus were worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 107,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 249.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth $1,872,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cactus in the second quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus in the third quarter valued at $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:WHD opened at $56.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.27. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $61.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cactus

About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.