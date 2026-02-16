Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 23,022 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,453,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the third quarter worth about $1,422,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 110.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 923,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 485,571 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 47.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 51,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRDO opened at $31.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PRDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

