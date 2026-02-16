Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Holdings Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $13,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 40.3% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 46.28%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 216,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $6,231,307.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 52,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,748.44. This trade represents a 80.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Daniell sold 115,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $3,311,622.24. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,653.12. This trade represents a 70.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,060 shares of company stock valued at $12,254,965. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

