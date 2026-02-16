Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. South Plains Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. HSBC set a $193.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.70.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $181.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.21 and a 200 day moving average of $165.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total value of $655,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

