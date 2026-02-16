Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 6,500 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Aercap were worth $12,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap during the third quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aercap during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aercap by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aercap during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER opened at $150.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $150.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.89.

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Aercap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of Aercap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aercap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

