Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.52 Million Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8,950.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 212.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRYS. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.89.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $3,401,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,200.52. This represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.16, for a total transaction of $5,504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,242,613.76. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of KRYS opened at $276.45 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.80 and a 1 year high of $295.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.49.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company’s lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

