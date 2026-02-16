Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $12.19 Million Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,270 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Palomar were worth $12,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 14.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 456,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,258,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 41.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 153,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 44,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $66,348.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,968.70. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $35,304.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,171.52. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 63,998 shares of company stock worth $7,868,669 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLMR stock opened at $132.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.14. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.44. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $175.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.18. Palomar had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 22.50%.The firm had revenue of $492.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PLMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Palomar in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

