Strategic Education Inc. $STRA Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,885 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $13,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 54.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 395 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 387 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 15.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 3.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STRA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

STRA stock opened at $75.13 on Monday. Strategic Education Inc. has a one year low of $72.17 and a one year high of $104.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Strategic Education, Inc is a publicly traded higher education services holding company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, Strayer University and Capella University, the company delivers degree programs and professional development opportunities to working adults. Its offerings span undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, continuing education, and workforce training in fields such as business, technology, health services, education, and public administration.

Strayer University, with a network of physical campuses across the United States complemented by an online platform, provides associate’s through doctoral degrees designed to accommodate non-traditional students.

