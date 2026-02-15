Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $36.22 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,095 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.4% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $36,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. ADE LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 630.7% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $201.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $205.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.50. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

