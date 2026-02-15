Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Up 5.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $185.62 and last traded at $182.3660. Approximately 8,289,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 6,063,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.91.

Snowflake News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNOW. JMP Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $283.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Snowflake from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

Snowflake Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.77, for a total transaction of $41,354,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,406,527.33. This trade represents a 79.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,072 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $239,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 43,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,797,006.67. The trade was a 2.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 613,681 shares of company stock valued at $130,573,518. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $974,091,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $725,667,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,413 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,277,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,104,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,354 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

