Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading 2.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $193.45 and last traded at $189.5770. 14,801,776 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 11,757,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.43.

Trending Headlines about Salesforce

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Salesforce from $405.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.57.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $177.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 96,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,994,509 shares in the company, valued at $780,309,155.22. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 139,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,803,314.90. The trade was a 49.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.