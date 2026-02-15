Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Update

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 838 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the January 15th total of 1,351 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDNF opened at $0.60 on Friday. Orrön Energy AB has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

About Orrön Energy AB (publ)

Orrön Energy AB (publ) is a Sweden-based renewable energy developer focused on the creation, construction and operation of onshore wind and solar power projects. The company’s integrated development model encompasses site identification, permitting, financing, construction management and long-term operations and maintenance, allowing it to deliver turnkey renewable energy solutions from project inception through to commercial operation.

Operating primarily in the Nordic region, Orrön Energy has a portfolio of wind farms and solar installations across Sweden, Finland and Norway.

