PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,611,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,347 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $268,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $74.88 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.41 and a 1-year high of $75.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

