Short Interest in Entree Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Expands By 57.3%

Entree Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 269,578 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the January 15th total of 171,420 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,075 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 75,075 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Entree Gold Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ERLFF opened at $2.13 on Friday. Entree Gold has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $443.84 million, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70.

Entree Gold Company Profile

Entree Gold Inc is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of copper and gold projects. The company’s core strategy centers on advancing high-potential assets in politically stable jurisdictions, with a primary emphasis on strategic partnerships and joint ventures to maximize shareholder value.

A cornerstone of Entree Gold’s portfolio is its interest in the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture in Mongolia’s South Gobi region. Under this agreement, Entree holds a 20% participating interest in the mineralization adjacent to the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper–gold mine, operated by Rio Tinto.

