Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Up 38.7% in January

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 363,204 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the January 15th total of 261,818 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,513.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,513.4 days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Gruma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Gruma stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. Gruma has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $20.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gruma stock. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V. is a Mexico-based multinational food processing company and one of the world’s leading producers of corn flour and tortillas. The company’s core business activities include the manufacture, marketing and sale of corn flour, wheat flour and related products under a portfolio of well-known brands such as Maseca, Mission and Guerrero. Gruma also produces and distributes a variety of flatbreads, snack foods and bakery items tailored to both retail consumers and the foodservice industry.

Founded in 1949 by Roberto González Barrera, Gruma has grown from a single tortilla plant in Monterrey into a global enterprise.

