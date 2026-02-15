Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Rises By 61.3%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 84,700 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the January 15th total of 52,505 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 206.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 206.6 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

DRXGF opened at $12.75 on Friday. Drax Group has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

About Drax Group

Drax Group is a UK-based energy company primarily engaged in the generation of low-carbon electricity and the production of sustainable biomass. The company’s flagship facility, Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire, is the largest single-site generator of renewable electricity in the United Kingdom. Over recent years, Drax has transitioned from coal to sustainably sourced wood pellets, positioning itself as a leader in the move toward carbon-neutral power generation. In addition to electricity generation, Drax Group operates a supply business serving industrial and commercial customers across the UK, providing tailored energy solutions with an emphasis on flexibility and carbon reduction.

Founded with the commissioning of Drax Power Station in the mid-1970s, the business was privatized following the UK electricity market reforms of the early 1990s and later listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2005.

