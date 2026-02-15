Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 27th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NHSGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NHS stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE American: NHS) is a closed-end, fixed-income management investment company focused on delivering high current income with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate debt—often referred to as high-yield bonds—issued by U.S. and select non-U.S. issuers. Through a diversified portfolio of high-yield instruments, NHS aims to provide enhanced yield relative to investment-grade alternatives.

Under its investment policy, NHS allocates the majority of its assets to corporate securities spanning sectors such as communications, energy, consumer goods, and industrials.

