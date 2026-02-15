Fortis Inc. (FTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

TSE:FTS opened at C$77.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$60.94 and a twelve month high of C$77.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.92.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter. Fortis had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 3.3419913 EPS for the current year.

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S. states, with more than 16,000 miles of high-voltage transmission lines in operation serving a peak load in excess of 23 gigawatts.

