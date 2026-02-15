Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW) Short Interest Down 35.0% in January

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,709 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 11,867 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,640 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 73,640 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuvve Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NVVEW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,303. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Nuvve Company Profile

Nuvve (NASDAQ: NVVEW) is a technology company specializing in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) solutions that enable electric vehicles (EVs) to act as mobile energy storage units, providing power back to the grid during peak demand periods. The company’s core offering, the GIVe™ (Grid Integrated Vehicle) platform, integrates proprietary hardware and software to manage bi-directional charging, aggregate distributed battery capacity, and optimize energy flows. Through partnerships with utilities, fleet operators, and charging station providers, Nuvve delivers grid services such as frequency regulation and demand response, while helping EV owners offset charging costs.

