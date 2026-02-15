Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Update

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 848,428 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the January 15th total of 613,193 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 797,248 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 797,248 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised multiple near?term and full?year forecasts: Q1 2026 to $3.06 (from $2.93), Q1 2027 to $3.49 (from $3.18), Q2 2026 to $3.09, Q3 2026 to $3.29, Q4 2026 to $3.41, FY2026 to $12.85 (from $12.65), FY2027 to $13.79 (from $13.70) and FY2028 to $15.01. These upward revisions suggest Zacks sees stronger underwriting/investment momentum and support a more constructive outlook for AXS. Zacks Research Estimate Changes

Shares of AXS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.75. 696,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,588. Axis Capital has a 52-week low of $84.81 and a 52-week high of $110.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.28. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 15.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Axis Capital’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,954,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $762,029,000 after acquiring an additional 43,901 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axis Capital by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,698,000 after purchasing an additional 425,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Axis Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,382,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,263,000 after purchasing an additional 63,751 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Axis Capital by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,817,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,662,000 after purchasing an additional 586,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,631,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,069,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $124.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Axis Capital from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $141.00 target price on Axis Capital in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axis Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

