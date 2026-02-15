Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Short Interest Update

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 117,737 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the January 15th total of 84,267 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,385 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,385 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHI. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 237,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 111.7% in the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 63,417 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 8.3% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Greystone Housing Impact Investors alerts:

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 58,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,597. The stock has a market cap of $180.94 million, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 555.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on GHI. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jones Trading reduced their price objective on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GHI

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on financing and preserving affordable and sustainable rental housing in the United States. As the country’s first social?impact REIT dedicated to housing, GHI aims to deliver stable, long?term cash flows to its shareholders while supporting underserved communities through strategic capital deployment.

The company originates, underwrites and manages a diversified portfolio of first?mortgage loans secured by multifamily residential properties, with an emphasis on workforce, affordable and mixed?income developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.