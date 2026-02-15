VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Short Interest Update

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 553,050 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the January 15th total of 396,985 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 588,362 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 588,362 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Up 0.8%

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 504,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,494. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded. PFXF was launched on Jul 16, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

