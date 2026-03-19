2,476,179 Shares in Nokia Corporation $NOK Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,476,179 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,910,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 108,136,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,524 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 17.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 80,329,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,387,000 after buying an additional 11,667,677 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nokia by 50.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,424,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,873,000 after buying an additional 14,482,665 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Nokia by 66.6% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 17,380,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,600,000 after buying an additional 6,950,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Nokia by 35,010.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,655,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,871,000 after buying an additional 12,619,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Nokia
Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Nokia is being highlighted as a critical supplier of optical networking hardware for AI and data?center growth, which supports durable revenue opportunities in hyperscale and carrier markets. More Than Just Brains: The AI Revolution’s Nervous System
- Positive Sentiment: Nokia launched a new application?optimized optical suite and introduced Aurelis, a PON?based out?of?band management (OOBM) product aimed at cloud, AI and hyperscale data centers — product releases that can drive higher?margin network equipment sales if adoption accelerates. Nokia’s New Optical Suite Tests High P/E And Surging Share Momentum
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage and product writeups (e.g., The Fast Mode) detail Nokia’s expanded OOBM portfolio with the Aurelis PON solution, reinforcing the company’s push into data?center management and operator network efficiency markets. Nokia Expands OOBM Portfolio with PON-Based Aurelis for Data Centers
- Positive Sentiment: Nokia is named as a partner in initiatives (e.g., work with T?Mobile and NVIDIA on AI?enabled 5G edge use cases) and third?party vendor moves (KGPCo making Nokia BABA?compliant products available), underscoring ecosystem adoption and channel momentum. KGPCo AMONG FIRST TO MAKE NOKIA BABA COMPLIANT PRODUCTS AVAILABLE TO THE MASSES
- Positive Sentiment: Some analyst work has pushed fair value and price targets higher, reflecting optimism on product/market traction and contributing to the recent momentum. Shifting Story For Nokia As Analysts Split On Upside And Fair Value
- Positive Sentiment: Technical analysis notes a breakout pattern and momentum that traders view as signaling a longer?term bullish trend, which can attract momentum flows. Nokia (NOK) Price Forecast: Breakout Signals Long-Term Bull Trend
- Neutral Sentiment: Nokia transferred 1,222,899 treasury shares to fulfill equity?based incentive plan awards per the board resolution — standard for employee compensation but slightly increases share count. Changes in Nokia Corporation’s own shares
- Neutral Sentiment: Several consumer stories (nostalgia about flip phones) are circulating but have little direct impact on Nokia’s enterprise/networking revenue outlook. Remember the Nokia Twist and Motorola Flipout? This handheld brings their weirdest trick back
- Negative Sentiment: Some coverage points to a high trailing P/E and fast recent gains, which raises valuation risk; momentum can reverse if revenue/earnings do not match elevated expectations. Nokia’s New Optical Suite Tests High P/E And Surging Share Momentum
Nokia Price Performance
Analyst Ratings Changes
NOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Santander upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nokia from $7.10 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nokia to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Nokia
About Nokia
Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel?Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.
Today Nokia’s core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.
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