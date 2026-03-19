2,476,179 Shares in Nokia Corporation $NOK Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,476,179 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,910,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 108,136,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,524 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 17.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 80,329,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,387,000 after buying an additional 11,667,677 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nokia by 50.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,424,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,873,000 after buying an additional 14,482,665 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Nokia by 66.6% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 17,380,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,600,000 after buying an additional 6,950,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Nokia by 35,010.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,655,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,871,000 after buying an additional 12,619,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Nokia

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

Nokia Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE NOK opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nokia Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.82.

NOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Santander upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nokia from $7.10 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nokia to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nokia

About Nokia

(Free Report)

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel?Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia’s core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.