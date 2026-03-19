Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 547,945 Eightco Holdings Inc. $OCTO

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 547,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 17.99% of Eightco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Eightco in the third quarter valued at $291,148,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Eightco in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Pantera Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Eightco during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,733,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eightco during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eightco during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. 12.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Eightco Trading Up 34.1%

OCTO opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.30. Eightco Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $83.12. The company has a market cap of $3.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82.

Eightco Company Profile

Eightco Holdings Inc provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc in April 2023. Eightco Holdings Inc was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Easton, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

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