Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $19.06 Million Investment in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,062,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.21% of Liberty Broadband at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 38.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 503.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 94.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,189,000 after buying an additional 377,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 44,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $2,546,985.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,295. The trade was a 69.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 6.4%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $104.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Report on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company’s primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

Further Reading

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