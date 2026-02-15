American Well (NYSE:AMWL) vs. Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Financial Contrast

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Butterfly Network has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Well has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of American Well shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butterfly Network -90.31% -37.80% -27.13% American Well -38.38% -34.07% -25.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Butterfly Network and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Butterfly Network and American Well, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butterfly Network 1 1 3 0 2.40 American Well 1 6 1 0 2.00

Butterfly Network presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. American Well has a consensus price target of $7.42, indicating a potential upside of 37.98%. Given Butterfly Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Butterfly Network is more favorable than American Well.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Butterfly Network and American Well”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butterfly Network $88.45 million 8.70 -$72.49 million ($0.33) -9.23 American Well $265.02 million 0.33 -$208.14 million ($5.95) -0.90

Butterfly Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Well. Butterfly Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Well, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Butterfly Network beats American Well on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians. The company also provides Butterfly system, which includes probes, and related accessories and software subscriptions to healthcare systems, physicians, and healthcare providers through a direct sales force, distributors, and eCommerce channel. In addition, it offers cloud-based software solutions to healthcare systems, teleguidance, in-app educational tutorials, and formal education programs through its Butterfly Academy software, as well as professional services for large scale deployments; and ScanLab, an education-only app provides written walkthroughs and reference imagery to guide real-time educational scanning, enhancing the learning process. Butterfly Network, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members. It provides Carepoint devices comprising carts, peripherals, tablets, and TVs, which serve as digital access points in clinical settings. In addition, the company offers Amwell Medical Group network services consisting of primary and urgent care, behavioral health therapy, acute psychiatry, lactation counseling, and nutrition services. Further, it provides professional services to facilitate implementation, workflow design, systems integration, and service expansion for its products, as well as patient and provider engagement services. The company sells its products through field sales professionals, channel partners, and value-added resellers. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

