Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) vs. Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Financial Contrast

Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Strata Skin Sciences and Clover Health Investments”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strata Skin Sciences $33.56 million 0.06 -$10.09 million ($2.67) -0.13 Clover Health Investments $1.77 billion 0.59 -$43.01 million ($0.11) -18.36

Risk & Volatility

Strata Skin Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clover Health Investments. Clover Health Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strata Skin Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Strata Skin Sciences has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Health Investments has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Strata Skin Sciences and Clover Health Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strata Skin Sciences -35.64% -476.73% -33.49% Clover Health Investments -3.29% -16.79% -9.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Strata Skin Sciences and Clover Health Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strata Skin Sciences 1 0 1 0 2.00 Clover Health Investments 1 3 1 0 2.00

Strata Skin Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,639.13%. Clover Health Investments has a consensus target price of $3.23, suggesting a potential upside of 60.07%. Given Strata Skin Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Strata Skin Sciences is more favorable than Clover Health Investments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.4% of Strata Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Clover Health Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 40.9% of Strata Skin Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Clover Health Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clover Health Investments beats Strata Skin Sciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strata Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The company products include XTRAC and Pharos excimer lasers, and VTRAC lamp systems for the treatment systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions. It also offers TheraClear Acne Therapy System for the treatment of mild to moderate inflammatory, comedonal, and pustular acne. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat. Clover Health Investments, Corp. is based in Franklin, Tennessee.

