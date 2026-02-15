First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Short Interest Update

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 18,405 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 26,952 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,701 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,701 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NFTY stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.86. 13,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,867. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $164.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.01.
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.7212 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.