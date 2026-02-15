First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Short Interest Update

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 18,405 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 26,952 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,701 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,701 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NFTY stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.86. 13,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,867. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $164.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.01.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.7212 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 81,188 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 56,870 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 156.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

