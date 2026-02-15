MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2,825.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 82.1% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $338.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.29.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total transaction of $660,617.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total value of $229,692.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,066.24. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 62,353 shares of company stock worth $25,440,798 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $368.40 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $444.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.91.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.