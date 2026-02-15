17,356 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Acquired by Warner Group LLC

Warner Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 3.0% of Warner Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $538,021,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,834,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,025 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,860,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,000 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,159,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,718,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM opened at $247.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.56. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $262.23. The company has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.