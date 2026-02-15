PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.84 Billion Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.1% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Invesco QQQ worth $1,843,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $10,771,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $601.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $618.30 and its 200-day moving average is $603.76.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

