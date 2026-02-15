Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Holdings Trimmed by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 328.9% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $226.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.51 and its 200-day moving average is $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $205.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks research raised near? and medium?term EPS estimates for TXN, improving the earnings outlook and giving investors a cleaner growth story to support valuation expectations.

Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and post?earnings analyses are circulating (intrinsic?value and buy/hold/sell pieces). These generate interest and trading but offer mixed conclusions for different investor horizons.

Neutral Sentiment: Media commentary reviewing TXN's Q4 results and strategy (buy/sell/hold debates) may amplify short?term flows without adding new operational facts.

Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling by CFO Rafael R. Lizardi: 64,532 shares sold on Feb 10 at ~$220.74 (~$14.2M), a ~41% reduction in that holding — a material disposal that markets often view as negative for near?term insider conviction.

Negative Sentiment: CFO Lizardi sold an additional 7,096 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.78 (~$1.64M), further trimming his stake.

Negative Sentiment: VP Mark Gary executed sizable sales (12,921 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.10 and 10,248 shares on Feb 10 at ~$220.83), representing meaningful percentage reductions in his position.

Negative Sentiment: VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.79 (~$1.50M), another notable insider reduction.

Negative Sentiment: DZ Bank AG flagged TXN with a "strong sell" rating (reported Feb 12), a broker action that can weigh on sentiment and trigger short?term selling by momentum/quant strategies.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $696,647.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,838.60. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total value of $14,244,793.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 92,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,429,487. This trade represents a 41.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 117,431 shares of company stock valued at $25,607,436 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

