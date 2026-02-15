PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,159,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,004 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of International Business Machines worth $327,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.07.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE IBM opened at $262.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $245.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.03. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $214.50 and a one year high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM says it will triple U.S. entry-level hiring in 2026, recasting junior roles for the AI era — a sign management is investing in talent to scale AI initiatives and support growth despite automation risk. IBM tripling Gen Z hiring

IBM says it will triple U.S. entry-level hiring in 2026, recasting junior roles for the AI era — a sign management is investing in talent to scale AI initiatives and support growth despite automation risk. Positive Sentiment: Confluent shareholders approved the merger agreement with an IBM subsidiary, clearing a regulatory/transactional hurdle that supports IBM’s data-streaming and hybrid cloud strategy if the deal closes. Confluent shareholders approve IBM acquisition

Confluent shareholders approved the merger agreement with an IBM subsidiary, clearing a regulatory/transactional hurdle that supports IBM’s data-streaming and hybrid cloud strategy if the deal closes. Positive Sentiment: Product/technology updates — IBM highlighted AI-related enhancements to FlashSystem storage and QRadar security, reinforcing its enterprise storage/security positioning that supports recurring revenue and cross-sell into large customers. IBM AI FlashSystem And QRadar Updates

Product/technology updates — IBM highlighted AI-related enhancements to FlashSystem storage and QRadar security, reinforcing its enterprise storage/security positioning that supports recurring revenue and cross-sell into large customers. Neutral Sentiment: IBM has been a trending stock on retail news sites and equity screens — heightened attention can amplify moves in either direction but doesn’t imply fundamental change on its own. Zacks trending stock note

IBM has been a trending stock on retail news sites and equity screens — heightened attention can amplify moves in either direction but doesn’t imply fundamental change on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Small institutional portfolio moves: Advisors Asset Management disclosed a modest trimming of IBM (~-20.9k shares in the 12/31/25 13F update) — routine reweights can add volume but aren’t necessarily a directional signal. Quiver Quant fund update

Small institutional portfolio moves: Advisors Asset Management disclosed a modest trimming of IBM (~-20.9k shares in the 12/31/25 13F update) — routine reweights can add volume but aren’t necessarily a directional signal. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought a large block of put options (56,108 contracts, ~+42% vs. average), signaling elevated hedging or directional bearish bets that can amplify downside moves. (No article link available)

Unusual options activity: traders bought a large block of put options (56,108 contracts, ~+42% vs. average), signaling elevated hedging or directional bearish bets that can amplify downside moves. (No article link available) Negative Sentiment: Short-seller criticism: veteran short seller Jim Chanos publicly called IBM “an AI risk, not an AI leader,” arguing market expectations for IBM’s AI leadership may be overstated — this negative publicity could pressure sentiment and invite further sell-side scrutiny. Chanos calls IBM an AI risk

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.