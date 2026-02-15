PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,270,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,004 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $495,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 66,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,863,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,964,000 after purchasing an additional 938,633 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 258,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,687,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

