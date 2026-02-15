Krilogy Financial LLC Invests $458,000 in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,288,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 216.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,050,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,545,000 after buying an additional 6,870,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,640,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,164,325,000 after buying an additional 1,088,544 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,256,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,424,000 after buying an additional 988,986 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Prologis by 11,585.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 882,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,758,000 after acquiring an additional 874,847 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. iA Financial set a $119.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Prologis Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $138.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $141.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 120.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total value of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

