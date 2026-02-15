Krilogy Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,654.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 395.2% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.86%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company’s core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

