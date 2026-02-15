Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 55,733 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,733 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $481,851.40. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,409.72. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $148.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.77. The company has a market cap of $626.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $156.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.59.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

