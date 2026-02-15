Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $19.05 Million Stock Holdings in Valvoline $VVV

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,039 shares during the quarter. Valvoline makes up approximately 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $19,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 67.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,977,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,973 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Valvoline by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,337,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,832,000 after purchasing an additional 419,094 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,610,000 after buying an additional 966,500 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 118.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,678,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,449,000 after buying an additional 1,454,458 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Valvoline Stock Up 2.2%

Valvoline stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 1.19. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $102,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $549,961.88. The trade was a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lori Ann Flees bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $138,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,808.94. This trade represents a 6.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company’s portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline’s products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy?duty vehicles and off?road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America’s largest quick?lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change? (VIOC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.