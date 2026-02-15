ING Groep NV Sells 29,072 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,072 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 118.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.94.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total value of $101,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,270.92. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $42,790.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,781 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,770.91. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $193.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.56 and a twelve month high of $264.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.81.

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

