Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.13 Million Position in Cigna Group $CI

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cigna Group by 115.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Cigna Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cigna Group from $428.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial set a $338.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $291.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $350.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.85 and a 200-day moving average of $283.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.