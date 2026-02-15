NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%.

NatWest Group Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 580.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 380.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 705.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 644.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 586.44.

Insider Transactions at NatWest Group

In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 660 per share, with a total value of £3,102. Also, insider Patrick Flynn purchased 193 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 660 per share, for a total transaction of £1,273.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,460. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 725 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 730 to GBX 750 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 690 to GBX 765 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 700 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 615 to GBX 630 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 692.86.

NatWest Group Company Profile



We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

