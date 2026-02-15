Quad Graphics, Inc (QUAD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 13th

Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a 33.3% increase from Quad Graphics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Quad Graphics has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Quad Graphics has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of QUAD opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Quad Graphics has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $333.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quad Graphics in the first quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Quad Graphics by 1,135.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 17,408 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Quad Graphics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 315,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Quad Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Quad Graphics by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE: QUAD) is a global provider of print and related marketing services, serving a diverse range of clients in the publishing, retail, e-commerce and consumer packaged goods sectors. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span traditional print production, supply chain management and digital marketing support. Quad Graphics leverages a network of production facilities and distribution centers to deliver high-quality printed materials and integrated marketing programs that help clients reach their target audiences across multiple channels.

The company’s core offerings include magazine and catalog printing, direct mail, retail inserts, shopper marketing materials, custom packaging and point-of-sale displays.

