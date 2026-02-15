Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,172 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $36,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,029,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,090.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 319,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after purchasing an additional 292,611 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Royal Gold by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 833,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,173,000 after buying an additional 286,268 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,184,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after buying an additional 151,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $286.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.95 and a 12-month high of $306.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $264.00 target price on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.50.

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

