BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,748 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the January 15th total of 32,315 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,682 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,682 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOE. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12,792.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 436.9% in the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of BOE stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 145,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,180. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $12.18.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE: BOE) is a closed-end management investment company designed to deliver a combination of high current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the trust seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equity securities from companies around the world. To enhance income generation, BOE employs a systematic covered-call option writing strategy on a portion of its equity holdings.

The trust’s investment strategy emphasizes a global scope, allocating across developed and emerging market equities to capture dividend yields while managing geographic and sector risks.

