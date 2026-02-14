Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Trading Up 18.9% – Here’s What Happened

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 18.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 645,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 391% from the average daily volume of 131,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The stock has a market cap of C$24.66 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.34.

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru. The company was formerly known as Escape Gold Inc and changed its name to Rio Silver Inc in October 2011. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

