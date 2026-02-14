Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Short Interest Update

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 290,620 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 408,252 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,285 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,285 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Stock Up 2.4%

NYSEARCA:FLKR traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.60. 347,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,376. The company has a market cap of $388.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $43.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 492.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 148,714 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,140,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period.

About Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

