Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK) Short Interest Down 31.4% in January

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 20,320 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 29,614 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,094 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Catheter Precision Trading Up 12.6%

Shares of VTAK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,467. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. Catheter Precision has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Catheter Precision (NYSEAMERICAN:VTAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($26.60) by $24.90. Catheter Precision had a negative net margin of 2,333.29% and a negative return on equity of 208.54%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catheter Precision will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision, Inc (NYSE American: VTAK) is a medical device company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of catheter-based products for interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular procedures. The company’s core business centers on balloon catheter platforms, offering both standard and specialty catheter configurations that address applications ranging from percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) to percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA). Catheter Precision’s product portfolio is engineered to meet diverse clinical needs, including high-pressure dilation, scored and cutting balloon therapies, and drug-coated balloon delivery.

All of Catheter Precision’s products are developed in its ISO 13485-certified, FDA-registered manufacturing facility in Bloomington, Minnesota.

